Trump Rages At Fox News, Says It's Now Worse Than 'Fake News CNN'

Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press via CP U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at an airport in Morristown, N.J., on July 7, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump lit into his once-favourite TV network on Sunday, saying Fox News is now even “worse” than his longtime bête noire, CNN. Trump said the American network “forgot the people who got them there.” He griped Fox News was “loading up with Democrats” and complained it was citing The New York Times as “a ‘source’ of information,” an apparent reference to the newspaper’s Sunday article about disease, hunger and overcrowding at a Texas facility holding migrant children. The U.S. president tweeted:

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

.....Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

...a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019