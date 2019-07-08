Trump Rages At Fox News, Says It's Now Worse Than 'Fake News CNN'

U.S. President Donald Trump lit into his once-favourite TV network on Sunday, saying Fox News is now even “worse” than his longtime bête noire, CNN.
Trump said the American network “forgot the people who got them there.” He griped Fox News was “loading up with Democrats” and complained it was citing The New York Times as “a ‘source’ of information,” an apparent reference to the newspaper’s Sunday article about disease, hunger and overcrowding at a Texas facility holding migrant children.
The U.S. president tweeted:
Trump is known to watch Fox News and has granted many of his interviews to the channel. Lately, however, he has attacked the cable network several times.
“Something weird going on at Fox,” he tweeted last month after the network’s polls showed him falling behind many of his potential 2020 rivals.
And in May, he criticized Fox News just for giving airtime to Democratic candidates.
“Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems,” he wrote.
However, Trump also has a warm relationship with many of the network’s opinion hosts, especially Sean Hannity, who took the stage with the U.S. president at a campaign event last year despite claiming beforehand he was only there to cover it.
“By the way, all those people in the back are fake news,” Hannity said at the event, using Trump’s favourite phrase as he gestured to an area where the media was gathered, including a reporter for Fox News.
In a since-deleted tweet, he claimed he wasn’t referring to anyone at his network.
Also on HuffPost: