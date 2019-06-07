Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump is seen here at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is not pictured, at the Prefecture of Caen in France on June 6, 2019.

David Rosenberg, the chief economist at Gluskin Sheff, is one of the most-quoted analysts in business news, and just last month he was declaring that Trump’s tariff war would cost the U.S. president his job. But now, he has a new theory: Trump may be carrying out a “genius” plan to juice the stock market in time for the 2020 election.

Maybe Trump is a genius, after all. What if he finally gets the steep Fed rate cuts he has been demanding? After that, he ends the trade wars, tariffs go to zero, and the stock market surges to new highs -- just in time for the 2020 election!

If that notion rings true to some, it’s likely because Trump has repeatedly called on the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, accusing the central bank of holding back markets with rates that are too high. Though there is no way to know if Trump is carrying out this plan, the idea is gaining traction among some on Wall Street. Trump is “playing the Fed like a fiddle,” said Michael Lebowitz of 720 Global, as quoted at MarketWatch.

That’s a record for Canadian jobs

Canada’s unemployment rate hit 5.4 per cent in May, “the lowest since comparable data became available in 1976,” Statistics Canada says. The country added 27,700 net new jobs, far less than the 107,000 jobs the country added in April, which marked an all-time record for jobs in a single month. This month’s dip in the jobless rate is largely due to a drop in the number of people looking for work. Canada’s labour force shrank by nearly 50,000 people in May, and a good chunk of those people were young workers between the ages of 15 and 24, Statistics Canada’s data shows. Most of the job gains took place in Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Quebec lost about 12,000 jobs while Alberta lost 2,000.

