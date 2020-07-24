VANCOUVER — New court documents accuse the United States president of “poisoning” the extradition case against a Huawei executive being held in Canada. An application to B.C. Supreme Court by Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers says misconduct by Donald Trump and interference by other U.S. officials meet the clear standard to stay proceedings for abuse of process. The documents say Trump has used Meng’s case to further his trade negotiations with China and that he intends to use her as a “bargaining chip” in the dispute, which is unrelated to the charges against her. “By using Canada’s extradition process to gain a strategic advantage in its dispute with China, the United States has undermined — and is undermining — the integrity of Canada’s judicial proceedings,” the documents say.

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing in the British Columbia Supreme Court, in Vancouver. New court documents accuse the United States president of "poisoning" the extradition case against Huawei's CFO to further the American trade agenda.

Trump has linked resolution of the U.S. government’s dealings with Huawei to a potential trade agreement with China. He has said he would consider Huawei’s role in a trade deal at the final stage of negotiations, the court application says. “This prior conduct shows the reasonableness of (Meng’s) fear that he will intervene in her case, and the merit of her submission that his comments have already poisoned the extradition process.” As long as Meng is the subject of an extradition process in Canada, “she can continue to be used as a bargaining chip by the U.S.,” the document says. Denies charges Meng is being held on an U.S. extradition request over allegations that she lied about Huawei’s relationship with a telecommunications company in Iran, violating American sanctions. Both she and Huawei deny the charges. Her arrest at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018 has prompted increasing tensions between Canada and China. The arrests and subsequent spying allegations against Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China are widely seen as an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng. She and is out on bail, living in her Vancouver home, while her legal team makes numerous applications for her freedom. In May, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes dismissed the first phase of legal arguments by Meng’s lawyers, who claimed the case should be thrown out because the U.S. allegations against her wouldn’t be a crime in Canada. The latest application filed with the court says continuing the proceedings “would inevitably undermine respect for, and confidence in, Canada’s judicial process. It would appear to condone and ‘lend a stamp of approval’ to the requesting state’s intended misuse of the Canadian courts.”