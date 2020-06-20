Trump's 'Racist' Toddler Video Taken Down By Facebook, Twitter

A “manipulated” video featuring two toddlers posted by President Donald Trump to make an ugly political point has been removed by both Facebook and Twitter after a parent of one of the children accused Trump of violating copyright law.

The video was initially marked Friday by Twitter as “manipulated media.”

The original film, posted a year ago, features two little boys, one white and the other Black, running down a sidewalk to hug each other. The video was mangled to show just a portion of the video when the boys take off down the street with the Black toddler running ahead of his white friend. A fake CNN chyron with the video reads: “Terrified todler runs from racist baby” — with “toddler” misspelled.

A message at the end of the video reads: “America is not the problem. Fake news is.” Ironically, it was the president’s post that was fake. The twisted video was posted to Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Jukin Media, a company that represents creators of videos, including the parent who owns the original video, issued a statement that the president did not have permission to use the film.

“After our review, we believe that his unauthorized usage of the content is a clear example of copyright infringement without valid fair use or other defense,” it added. The statement also noted: “In no way do we support or condone the manipulated video or the message it conveys.”