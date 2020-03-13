U.S. President Donald Trump called Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a “lovely lady, wonderful lady, great lady,” following her positive coronavirus test.

The remarks came Friday as part of a news conference where Trump both declared a national emergency around the coronavirus pandemic and shirked responsibility for ongoing testing kit issues in the U.S.

Trump was asked about a call he shared with Grégoire Trudeau’s husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, which took place while awaiting her test results.

“Since then I’ve heard, read, that the result was she has it and I was a little surprised and I think [the prime minister] was surprised also,” Trump said. “He thought that she would not, most likely, have the virus.”