The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, D.C., May 30.

Donald Trump’s Black Swan

Markets are in full-blown panic mode this morning after U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement Thursday night that he’s slapping new tariffs on $350 billion of goods from Mexico at a 5-per-cent rate starting almost immediately, and rising to 20 per cent by October. The tariffs will remain “until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,” Trump tweeted.

Bloomberg News macro strategist Mark Cudmore declared it a possible “Black Swan” event, meaning it could be the trigger for a wholesale market meltdown. Bank of Montreal economist Sal Guatieri is warning this is bad news both for Mexico’s economy and for Canada’s prospects of getting the new North American trade deal ratified. “This threatens to tip Mexico into recession and further chip away at U.S. business confidence and growth, while raising serious doubts about Mexico ratifying the USMCA,” he wrote in a client note.

Canada’s economy bounces in March

Canada’s economic output grew at a rapid clip in March, following a decline in February, Statistics Canada reported Friday morning. Both manufacturing and the mining, oil and gas sectors saw strong rebounds. But the overall picture for the first quarter of this year remained muted: From January to March, the economy grew at a weak 0.1-per-cent pace, the same as the previous quarter. The Bank of Canada and others expect March’s rebound to continue, at least through the second quarter of this year. But those predictions came before the sudden escalation of Trump’s trade war last night.

