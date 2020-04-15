JASON REDMOND / Reuters The Canada Border Inspection Station from the U.S. side in Blaine, Washington, U.S. on March 23, 2020.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signalled Wednesday that he’s prepared to support easing travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border sooner rather than later — although the feeling may not be mutual, given the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Canada is “doing well” in its efforts to control the spread of the virus, Trump said during his daily media briefing at the White House. In the same breath, however, the president — who makes no secret of his urgent desire to see the American economy come roaring back to life — seemed to equate Canada’s success with efforts in the U.S., a comparison sure to raise eyebrows north of the border. “Our relationship with Canada is very good — we’ll talk about that. It will be one of the early borders to be released,” the president said. “Canada’s doing well, we’re doing well — so we’ll see.” The two countries negotiated a mutual ban on non-essential travel in both directions in mid-March, an agreement that explicitly exempted the flow of trade and commerce, as well as vital health care workers like nurses who live and work on opposite sides of the border. Watch: Coronavirus turns Canadian-American border into ghost town. Story continues below

That agreement is currently due to expire early next week. Other travel restrictions, such as a U.S. ban on foreign nationals arriving from a long list of European countries, are likely to remain in place a while longer, Trump said. “We have a lot of nations that are heavily infected — some are getting better, (but) some are still on the way up, unfortunately. We’re keeping very strong borders with those nations,” he said. “But with Canada, we are talking about different things.” If indeed the U.S. is anxious to lift the restrictions, the dramatic imbalance in the outbreak’s severity in the two countries — the U.S. has more than 560,000 active cases, the most in the world, while Canada’s caseload is just over 18,000 — could put the federal government in an awkward position.