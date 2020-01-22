Toronto commuters had quite the journey Wednesday morning following a partial subway derailment that left passengers stranded.

Service was cut between Jane and Ossington stations, prompting the Toronto Transit Commission to send 100 shuttle buses to help ease delays.

But transit issues didn’t end there. Union Station was also shut down for a few hours after a driver followed a streetcar into an underground tunnel, blocking the entrance.

TTC crews used special equipment to get the vehicle off the tracks.

