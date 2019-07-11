Those Pesky 'Read It, Never Said It' Words Are The Epitome Of Chaos

It started out innocently enough. My son’s friend was over playing video games, and he was reading the menu options out loud.

“APP-lee,” he muttered.

“What?” said my son. “Do you mean app-LIE?”

Like most of us, our young guest had encountered a word (“apply”) by reading it before hearing it. Writer Kate Sullivan replied to me on Twitter that her brother has a name for this: ”Read-it-never-said-its.”

That thing you put flowers in

Mine is “vaz,” the thing you put flowers in. Even now, I have to pause for an embarrassingly long time to pull from my brain that it is pronounced “vahhz” (the British way) or “vayse” (the American way). Both are acceptable, yet “vaz” is still what pops into my mind when I see the word “vase.”

English is a strange, strange language. There are rules around grammar, spelling and pronunciation — except when those rules don’t apply. There’s no “ch” sound in “chaos,” but there is in “cello.” Go figure.

Out of curiosity, I threw a question out on Twitter the next day.