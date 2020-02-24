After more than two weeks of protests and blockades across the country in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en nation, the Ontario Provincial Police entered Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory on Monday morning to dismantle a barricade near the rail line.

The action came on the heels of Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement on Friday that the blockades across the country must come down.

Journalists and observers were on-hand at the location outside Belleville, Ont. to record and livestream developments. Reporters say several people were arrested. Land defenders argued that the police had no jurisdiction on federal land.

A livestream from Real Peoples Media shows the incident from a distance, with commentary about what has occurred so far. (Warning: graphic language.)