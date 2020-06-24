UBC Student Sues RCMP Over Alleged Brutality During Health Check

KELOWNA, B.C. — A B.C. nursing student alleges she suffered physical and emotional injuries at the hands of an RCMP officer after her boyfriend called emergency services to request a health check.

Mona Wang alleges Cpl. Lacey Browning’s conduct was “abusive and repetitive in the extreme” after the officer found Wang lying in a state of semi-consciousness on the floor of her apartment on Jan. 20.

Wang, who studies at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus in Kelowna, claims she suffered cuts, bruising and a swollen eye as a result of the alleged assault.

She says Browning did not attempt to assess whether Wang needed medical assistance.

“The plaintiff has suffered emotional distress, humiliation, shame, and embarrassment, psychological and emotional trauma,” alleges a statement of claim filed March 26 in B.C. Supreme Court.

Woman allegedly found with knife

In a statement of defence filed with the court on June 15, Browning, the Attorney General of Canada, and British Columbia’s minister of public safety and solicitor general deny any wrongdoing. All three are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Wang’s claim asserts Browning was acting as a Crown employee and owed Wang a duty of care to ensure she received medical assistance, and that Browning’s conduct would not harm Wang.

The statement of defence says the officer found Wang lying on the floor with a box cutter knife in her hand and empty bottles of acetaminophen, melatonin and wine nearby.

It alleges the student began yelling and swinging her arms at Browning, who proceeded to strike Wang with an open palm in order to subdue and arrest her under the Mental Health Act.

The defendants assert Browning used no more force than was reasonable and necessary.