Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Are Surprisingly Cute

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Ugly Christmas sweaters have come a long way since they first made their mark in the ’80s. Today, people have fully embraced these tacky garments, even going as far as to find the most absurdly laughable designs.

Remember David Beckham’s cheesy John Snow sweatshirt? Or what about Hailee Steinfeld’s classic jingle bells top? These styles are living proof that ugly sweaters have become cool and, dare we say it, cute.

Want to nab one of these novelty garments for yourself? Here are 10 ugly holiday sweaters that are sure to charm you.

Knit mock-turtleneck sweater from H&M

H&M

This soft-knit sweater is about to become one of your favourites. In true ugly Christmas sweater fashion, it features reindeer and Christmas trees, but in a classy and subdued colour palette.

Penguin luxe knit sweater from Loft

Loft

This garment’s vibrant red colour makes it extra festive. You can make it party-ready with a flouncy black skirt, or dress it down with jeans. Available in regular and petite sizes.



Red llama sequin sweatshirt from Torrid

Torrid

This cotton-cashmere sweater is both chic and cute! The festive llama is completely unique, and the sequinned lights are a brilliant touch.

Christmas jumper with stag design from ASOS

ASOS

Whether you’re hitting up a holiday brunch or an ugly Christmas sweater party, this festive jumper packs a cheerful punch.



Santa dinosaur sweatshirt from Amazon

Amazon

Cozy up in this adorably festive T-rex sweater. This playful garment comes in three other colours, too: black, grey, and navy.

Merry X-Mas holiday sweater from The Bay

The Bay

This novelty sweater gives Santa a modern twist with thanks to some cool-guy sunnies. You’ll be sure to get a ton of compliments on this unexpected crewneck.

Rudolph do you love me sweatshirt from Etsy

Etsy

Do you love a little pop culture nod? Well then this sweater’s for you! This comfy holiday layer features Drake and customizable text.

Fair isle crewneck sweater from Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Not all holiday sweaters have to be hokey. Keep it classy with this navy crewneck, which features the traditional Fair Isle pattern and frolicking reindeer.

Only flamingo Christmas jumper from ASOS

ASOS

Sometimes ugly holiday sweaters can a bit much, which is why we love this simple design. Decked out in a Santa hat and striped stockings, this flamingo has the perfect festive vibe.

Joni shine fair isle sweater from Anthropologie

Anthropologie