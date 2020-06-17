picture alliance via Getty Images Members of the UN Security Council advise on the humanitarian situation in Syria during a meeting on Feb. 27, 2020.

OTTAWA — The fate of Canada’s four-year campaign for a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council could be decided Wednesday after member nations cast secret ballots in New York. If no clear winner emerges on the first ballot, ambassadors will have to return for a second round of voting another day, which wouldn’t be a surprising turn of events, according to Adam Chapnick, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada. “We joined this election extremely late,” the UN security council expert told HuffPost Canada in an interview. “In some ways, we’ve been campaigning with an arm tied behind our back.” Physical distancing restrictions in the General Assembly hall could also delay voting and tallying results. Watch: What is the UN Security Council and why does Canada want a seat? Story continues below video.

The country’s current campaign has been led by Marc-André Blanchard, a lawyer and former president of the Quebec Liberal Party. He was appointed Canada’s ambassador to the UN in 2016. Recently, Blanchard has embarked on a campaign of physically distant events, arranging bike rides and picnic dinners with diplomats in Manhattan to shore up votes. Canada will need to win at least two-thirds of support to secure a seat on the UN’s most important decision-making body for a two-year term beginning in January 2021. Norway and Ireland, which have run longer campaigns, are also competing for the two open seats in the same voting bloc reserved for “Western European and Others Group” countries. “The Irish have been campaigning for more than a decade. The Norwegian campaign has run twice as long as ours,” Chapnick said. Canada’s campaign hasn’t been a smooth four-year run, either. The election of Donald Trump as president in the United States heightened concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement and deflected Canada’s attention from its Security Council bid for about a year.

JOHANNES EISELE via Getty Images Canada's ambassador to the UN, Marc-Andre Blanchard speaks to the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Venezuela on Jan. 26, 2019 at the United Nations in New York.

Another setback, Chapnick said, was the SNC-Lavalin affair, which shook countries’ confidence in making UN vote swaps with Canada. Ambassadors were uncertain if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government would survive the fall election. Vote swapping is a common practice among member states to trade support in UN elections. Despite Trudeau’s bumpy 2019, a political twist gave Canada a competitive advantage in vote swapping early this year. In February, a cloud of political uncertainty fell over Ireland after an election that took down the incumbent prime minister resulted in a hung parliament. On Monday, rival Irish parties announced an agreement to form a coalition government — 48 hours before the Security Council vote. Chapnick said the timing of the outcome ameliorates Ireland’s decade-long bid, throwing a last-minute twist for Canada’s campaign. Current Security Council described as ‘dysfunctional’ Canada has been on the outside looking in for more than two decades after losing a Security Council vote in October 2010. Allan Rock, Canada’s former ambassador to the UN in New York between 2003-2006, said the loss in 2010 to Portugal was a rebuke of former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government’s efforts to move away from multilateralism. Before that, the only time Canada lost an election to the Security Council was in January 1946. ‘Follow-Up’ podcast: Listen to behind-the-scenes insight into what goes into a Security Council campaign:

The former Chrétien-era cabinet minister told HuffPost he doesn’t believe the current campaign can be dismissed as a vanity project for Trudeau’s Liberal government. “I think of it as an opportunity to serve, and being on the Security Council provides that opportunity uniquely, in a way that no other organization can,” Rock said. Canada could bring some much-needed “positive energy” to the Security Council, he said, describing the powerful body as currently “dysfunctional.” “They find it difficult to get together and adopt resolutions. Russia and China are too frequently using their veto. There’s too little basis for consensus at the table,” Rock said. “For a while, they weren’t even able to agree on how they would meet during the pandemic.”

The Security Council has been missing in action in the pandemic. Allan Rock, former Canadian ambassador to the United Nations

The UN Security Council is made up of five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Every two years, elections are held to fill the rotating 10 non-permanent seats that round out the UN body. Its dysfunction has been evident in the lack of UN intervention in the Syrian and Yemeni civil wars and the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar. It hasn’t been much help in the world’s response to COVID-19, either. “The Security Council has been missing in action in the pandemic,” Rock said. “It has not fulfilled a constructive role in coordinating the UN’s response.” With the apparent inertia that has seized the Security Council, Rock believes there’s an appetite among members to build alliances with Canada to “establish peace and security and to accelerate development.” Pandemic casts Security Council diplomacy in new light Wednesday’s election won’t unfold like other ones in recent decades. Special rules are in place to ensure physical distancing in the UN General Assembly Hall for Wednesday’s vote. Time slots will be given to 193 member countries to enter the venue to cast their ballots. Canada’s ground game received help this week from Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who arrived in New York by car on Sunday to help Blanchard in the final stretch of the campaign. Champagne told The Canadian Press “the race is tight” and that he’s made more than 100 calls in the past three weeks to his counterparts around the world and in New York. “I sense momentum. But obviously you have to be cautious,” he said. Since the 2015 election, Trudeau has treated the campaign for the UN seat as a marquee item in the Liberal Party’s foreign policy agenda. The prime minister has put significant effort into lobbying Caribbean and African countries in particular. Readouts from the prime minister’s office in recent days show Trudeau working the phones to reach out to leaders in Saint Kitts and Nevis, Angola, Pakistan, Mexico, and India, among others countries in the campaign’s final push.

SEYLLOU via Getty Images Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri at the "Door of the Journey of No Return" at the Goree Slave House during a visit to Senegal on Goree Island off the coast of Dakar on Feb. 12, 2020.

Earlier this year, Trudeau embarked on a tour of Ethiopia and Senegal to boost Canada’s Security Council bid. Former prime minister Joe Clark was also recruited to help add some clout to the campaign. But some analysts said that trip may have come too late. Chapnick said Canada’s campaign — focused on strengthening multilateralism, economic security, gender equality, peace, and action on climate change — isn’t much different from what Ireland or Norway are pitching. But Canada is the best connected of the three countries in a time when multilateralism is struggling, Chapnick said. He pointed to Canada being a member of the Commonwealth, La Francophonie, and the G7 and G20. “We are better placed to bring more countries together.” But as long as COVID-19 remains a pandemic, the nature of having a seat in the UN’s most powerful body will look and likely feel different.

Pool via Getty Images A view of members taking part on screen during an emergency G20 virtual summit to discuss the coronavirus crisis on March 26, 2020.