VANCOUVER — A section of Canada’s workforce is being overlooked as the federal government expands subsidies for workers affected by COVID-19, a rights group says. The Migrant Rights Network called on the federal government Thursday to issue individual tax numbers to undocumented migrant workers, allowing them to access subsidies like the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit. The group is also asking the government to reinstate the expired social insurance numbers of migrant workers so they can also access the benefit. “One missed paycheque significantly alters the rest of your life,” said Syed Hussan, the executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, a member organization of the Migrants Right Network. “I’ve never seen anything this bad. We’re dealing with abject despair and complete disillusion.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 on March 19.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Access to government subsidies would mean the difference between a home and living on the streets, undocumented workers say. Liliana Trejo, a Colombian woman who worked as an orderly in Montreal before losing her immigration status, said she’s struggling to look after herself and her daughter. “I lost my job because of COVID-19,” she said through a translator. “Who is going to pay my rent and my basic needs?” Trejo said undocumented people work and contribute in tremendous ways to this economy. She said she fears that as public health restrictions tighten due to COVID-19, she could be stopped on the street by police and sent to a detention centre. Undocumented workers make up a quiet part of the Canadian workforce. From construction labourers to house cleaners, they are often paid in cash and can face discrimination from other workers over their undocumented status, the groups say. ‘Unbearable situation’ The Canadian Border Services Agency said it is not going through with deportations because of the pandemic. “It’s an unbearable situation,” said Cesar Paredes, whose wife is due to give birth in late May. Paredes has been working in the construction industry without a social insurance number and is facing thousands of dollars of hospital bills without a reliable source of income. “We need basic financial support to survive the pandemic,” he said. Despite sending letters to the government, Hussan said the group’s concerns aren’t being taken seriously.