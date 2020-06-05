“From February to April, 5.5 million Canadian workers were affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdown,” StatCan said. “This included a drop in employment of 3 million and a COVID-19-related increase in absences from work of 2.5 million.”

That’s the highest unemployment rate in the data set going back to 1976. The previous high was 13.1 per cent in 1982.

But with more people re-entering the workforce to look for jobs as lockdown began lifting in May, the jobless rate rose to 13.7 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Canada added 290,000 jobs in May, surprising experts who had been predicting another month of large job losses.

The number of people who worked less than half their usual hours dropped by 292,000, StatCan said. In all, the economy recovered 10.6 per cent of the job losses and absences since the start of the pandemic lockdowns, the agency said.

Just as women were hit disproportionately during the layoffs, women seem to be getting rehired more slowly than men. The number of employed men rose by 2.3 per cent in May, while rising 1.1 per cent for women.

Men had 9.4 per cent fewer jobs in May than they did a year earlier, while women’s jobs were down 12.2 per cent.

StatCan says this is because the goods-producing sector is bouncing back faster than the services sector. For instance, construction work has resumed but restaurant dining rooms largely remain closed in most places.

Ontario jobs still shrinking

Ontario was the only province still to see shrinking job numbers in May, with the province shedding 65,000 jobs. Its jobless rate rose to 13.6 per cent.

“This is consistent with the fact that most restrictions on economic activity remained in place in Ontario during the (Labour Force Survey) reference week of May 10 to May 16,” StatCan noted.

British Columbia, which was among the first to start reopening, saw employment jump by 43,000. Its unemployment rate rose to 13.7 per cent as more people looked for work.

Alberta added 28,000 jobs, and its jobless rate jumped two full percentage points to 15 per cent.

Quebec, which restarted its construction industry in May, added 231,000 jobs, and its unemployment rate fell to 13.7 per cent, from 17 per cent ― the country’s highest ― the month before.

U.S. surprise

The U.S. saw its unemployment rate fall to 13.3 per cent in May ― slightly lower than Canada’s ― as the country added 2.5 million jobs during the month.

That came as a surprise to experts, many of whom had feared another month of job losses in the millions, and predicted an unemployment rate as high as 20 per cent.

“These improvements in the labour market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.