Stefan Jackowski via Getty Images

TORONTO ― Canada’s jobless rate jumped to its highest level in a year-and-a-half in November as the economy lost 71,000 jobs, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The job losses were concentrated in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, with employment “little changed” in other provinces, the statistical agency said. The increase in the jobless rate, from 5.5 per cent to 5.9 per cent, is the largest since 2009. That came as a surprise to analysts, who had largely been expecting moderate job growth for November. Watch: These are the most in-demand jobs in Canada. Story continues below.

“Canada’s labour market took more than a breather in November, with an apparent massive decline in employment,” CIBC economist Royce Mendes wrote in a client note. Mendes said the Bank of Canada would likely “re-think” its reluctance to lower interest rates if this became a trend. Quebec saw employment drop by 45,000, with losses concentrated in manufacturing, accommodation and food services. Alberta and British Columbia lost 18,000 jobs each, with losses concentrated in retail and wholesale in Alberta, and spread across a number of industries in B.C. Thanks to strength earlier this year, Canada’s job market continues to look strong, having added 293,000 net new jobs over the past 12 months, most of them full-time roles. That’s an increase of 1.6 per cent.