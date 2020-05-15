Talia Ali / EyeEm via Getty Images

A new study from Ontario’s budget watchdog shows Canada’s economic divide risks growing larger in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vulnerable and low-wage workers have taken the brunt of Ontario’s layoffs in this crisis, the provincial Financial Accountability Office (FAO) said in a report issued Friday. One-third of working Ontarians ― some 2.2 million people ― either lost their job or had their pay severely reduced in March and April, the report said. But the burden wasn’t evenly shared across the workforce. Those in industries that pay below average accounted for 7 out of 10 job losses. Watch: Indeed.com reveals where Canadian jobs have shifted during the pandemic. Story continues below.

That’s directly related to the fact these businesses were exactly the sort that had to shut down amid efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. “Industries that tend to be public-facing or require close contact have seen steep job losses, including wholesale and retail, and accommodation and food services,” the FAO report noted. This divide was also reflected in data showing that people with lower education levels were far more likely to lose their jobs. Nearly 19 per cent of jobs held by people without a university or college education disappeared, compared to 10.4 per cent of jobs held by those with university degrees. Women have been hit harder than men, losing 16.1 per cent of all jobs from February to April, while men lost 13 per cent of their jobs. Vulnerable groups’ employment hit hardest in pandemic

Financial Accountability Office of Ontario This chart shows the percentage change in the number of jobs in Ontario for each group. Younger workers, those in temp jobs and those with lower education levels were hit harder.

“It’s awful,” Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman told Canadian Press. “But it’s not surprising, really. This is different than the typical recession. This is a recession where the economy was effectively shut off by the government ... people were told to stay home and businesses were going to have to close and people were going to have to be without work.” Ontario’s unemployment rate climbed to 11.3 per cent in April, the highest it has been since 1993. But the FAO says it would have been above 15 per cent, were it not for a large group of people who gave up looking for work, taking them out of the unemployment equation.