After stellar growth over the past few years, Canada’s job market is showing signs of slowing down ― even as wage growth is accelerating.

The country posted a decline of 24,200 jobs in July, according to Statistics Canada, pushing the unemployment rate up to 5.7 per cent ― still a very low rate by historic standards.

The decline came as a surprise to experts, who had been expecting job gains of around 12,000 to 14,000. This marks the third consecutive month that Canada’s economy has failed to produce any meaningful amount of new jobs.

Watch: Canadian students really want to work for these companies. Story continues below.