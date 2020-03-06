Pat Lauzon via Getty Images In this stock photo, pedestrians walk along Saint Paul Street in Old Montreal. The province of Quebec had Canada's strongest job market in February, Statistics Canada data shows.

The country added 30,000 net new jobs in February, Statistics Canada said Friday morning in a report that showed the coronavirus outbreak has had only limited impact on Canada’s economy so far.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.6 per cent, from 5.5 per cent in January, as slightly more people entered the workforce than found work.

Much of the job growth was concentrated in Quebec, while British Columbia and Ontario shed a small number of jobs, and saw significant increases in their jobless rates.

Watch: Canada’s most in-demand jobs in 2020, according to Indeed. Story continues below.