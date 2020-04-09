Yellow Dog Productions via Getty Images In this stock photo, people line up at an unemployment office. More than 1 million jobs disappeared in Canada in March, Statistics Canada says.

MONTREAL ― More than 1 million jobs disappeared in Canada in March, according to the monthly labour force survey from Statistics Canada, pushing the jobless rate to 7.8 per cent.

The statistical agency cautioned that its numbers don’t necessarily reflect the size of the COVID-19 economic emergency, as they amount to a snapshot of labour market conditions during the week of March 15 to 21.

“By then, a sequence of unprecedented government interventions related to COVID-19—including the closure of non-essential businesses, travel restrictions, and public health measures directing Canadians to limit public interactions—had been put in place,” StatCan said.

“These interventions resulted in a dramatic slowdown in economic activity and a sudden shock to the Canadian labour market.”

It was the fastest one-month increase in the jobless rate in comparable records going back to 1976, StatCan said.

Economists expect the labour market to weaken further. In a report issued Thursday, Royal Bank of Canada predicted the jobless rate would average 14.5 per cent between April and June of this year.

More to come.