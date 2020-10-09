Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Canadian Press A worker wearing a face mask cleans a handrail at CF Toronto Eaton Center in Toronto, June 24, 2020. Canada added more jobs than expected in September as the economy rebounded from the spring lockdowns, but new restrictions this fall could slow the trend.

Canada added 378,000 jobs in September, more than doubling economists’ expectations as the country continued to recover from the economic shock of the spring lockdowns. That’s a much faster pace of job growth than the U.S., which added 661,000 jobs in September. But economists are warning that, with parts of Canada well into a second wave of COVID-19 infections, last month’s unemployment numbers won’t tell us much about what’s ahead. The unemployment rate fell to 9 per cent in September, after reaching a peak of 13.7 per cent in May, Statistics Canada said in its Labour Force Survey released Friday morning. Ontario and Quebec saw the largest job gains, while New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were the only provinces to see job losses in the month. Watch: U.S. adds 661,000 jobs in September. Story continues below.

Statistics Canada was quick to point out that September’s job numbers are a snapshot of the situation as it was the week of Sept. 13 to 19. That was shortly after British Columbia introduced new pandemic restrictions, but just before Ontario and Quebec did so. Canada had recovered all but 3.7 per cent of the jobs it lost in the early months of the pandemic by mid-September, but the recovery has been uneven. Two sectors of the economy ― retail and food and accommodations services ― are still well below normal, accounting for the lion’s share of the lost jobs. Despite strong job growth for youth in September, employment in the 15 to 24 age group is still more than 10 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, StatCan said. The jobless rate for youth was 20.5 per cent in September, down from 25.6 in August.