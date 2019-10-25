Hero Images via Getty Images A "massive" unfinished quilt has brought together more than 30 strangers who are completing a 99-year-old's woman's work.

Quilting is not a project you just pick up and finish in a couple hours. It involves choosing fabrics, cutting, piecing, layering, marking, the actual quilting, and binding. There are different styles of quilting (by hand, by machine, free-motion, longarm); techniques (applique, block and patchwork, English paper piecing, trapunto) and types (Amish, Hawaiian, traditional blocks). So when Shannon Downey, founder of Badass Cross Stitch, found an unfinished quilt at an estate sale in Chicago, she knew it would be a bit of an undertaking. What she didn’t realize was just how much of a “massive fucking undertaking” (her words, not ours) it would be. HuffPost Canada has reached out to Downey for comment. Downey, a director of development at Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago, wrote about her quilting journey in a Twitter thread on Oct. 23. In it, she describes coming upon a “massive quilting project that was just begun ... I sat on the floor and almost cried bc I knew I had to buy it and finish it.”

A story... (in proper thread form)



I go estate sale shopping regularly and whenever I find an unfinished embroidery project I buy it and finish it bc there’s no way that soul is resting with an unfinished project left behind. One day I found this stunner for $5. The I walked pic.twitter.com/2zIzTsRuSI — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 23, 2019

into the bedroom and found a box full of fabric. I opened it up and discovered it was a massive quilting project that was just begun. Every bit of the project mapped out and in this plastic tub. I sat on the floor and almost cried bc I knew I had to buy it and finish it but pic.twitter.com/yAGq3AVUMF — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 23, 2019

Downey learned that the previous owner of the fabric was a woman named Rita Smith who passed away when she was 99. “It felt so personal and intimate seeing the way she had left it. As soon as I saw the pieces I knew I had to complete it but I knew it was bigger than anything I had ever done before,” she told BBC News.

it was a massive fucking undertaking and While I embroider, I don’t quilt. I bought it for $6. I took the address of the home and did a little research and learned that the owner was named Rita and it seems she died at 99. That woman STARTED a massive quilting project at 99... pic.twitter.com/Hc66js9aNh — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 23, 2019

The discovery spurred Downey to finish the quilt, but she needed help, so she asked for embroidery volunteers on Instagram to help her finish the project, and within one day had more than 1,000 replies.

Now I really had to finish this thing. So I asked my Instagram community if people would help me finish it. In one day, I had over 1,000 volunteers!!! Because people are amazing. There are 100 individual hexagons to be embroidered to make the quilt... pic.twitter.com/VjYrLxKgE9 — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 23, 2019

As Downey was preparing to mail out the squares to her volunteers, who would embroider U.S. states using Smith’s quilt as a style guide, she discovered that Smith had already stitched two states.

I made a massive spreadsheet and collected mailing addresses. I started preparing the squares to ship out to my new team. As I did, I discover Rita had stitched 2 of the states already! What a grand surprise. I’m not saying I cried but I’m not saying I didn’t. pic.twitter.com/YfkzPZ25NO — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 23, 2019

I prepared all the packages and then went to the post office where I was handed three different types of stamps to put on each envelope. That’s 300 mutherfucking stamps. I am grateful I didn’t have to lick them... pic.twitter.com/1GPtVTcFkg — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 23, 2019

Not only did her team of volunteers begin working on their squares, they also researched Smith and discovered her picture in her high school yearbook, as well as her maiden name. Although they originally thought Smith was Canadian, it turns out she was born in Michigan. After posting her thread, Downey and her volunteers connected with Smith’s son, who told them a bit about his mother’s origins. The quilt Smith left behind was actually more than 20 years old.

We connected with Rita’s son! Rita did pass at 99 years. She was not an immigrant- her mom was. She lived in/around Chicago most of her life. She was a school nurse and did all sorts of crafts including upholstery. This was a much older project than we guessed ~20 yrs #RitasQuilt — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 24, 2019

“He lives in the [Chicago] area and told me his mother was born in Michigan and worked as a school nurse all her life,” Downey told BBC News. “He was really excited to learn about the joy people were finding in completing his mother’s work,” she said of Smith’s son.

As the stitchers waiting for them to arrive, some folks started doing research on Rita. They are excellent researchers. Found her husband, maiden name, that she was a Canadian immigrant, became a nurse and look - they found her high school yearbook photo! pic.twitter.com/XSxbSuYFvI — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 23, 2019

Downey created the hashtag #Ritasquilt on Instagram so her volunteers could post photos of their hexagons (also known as hexies), which are made using a process called English paper piecing.

The packages are arriving to my stitchers and they are furiously stitching their hexies. We are using the completed map that I bought (that we can reasonably assume was made by Rita) to try to mirror her stitching techniques and style! pic.twitter.com/MH5Usb8IvA — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 23, 2019

Take a look at their beautiful work:

Downey said that once her stitchers are finished their embroidery, 30 quilters are on standby to “handle the quilting phase of the project.” “Humans are amazing. Community can be built anywhere,” she tweeted.

We’ve got over 30 Chicago quilters lines up to handle the quilting phase of the project once we get all of the hand-stitched hexies back. Humans are amazing. Community can be built anywhere. You can follow along on Instagram —-> #RitasQuilt — Shannon “Badass Cross Stitch” Downey (@ShannonDowney) October 23, 2019

Smith’s great-granddaughter, Sarah Caldwell, found out about the project and tweeted her excitement. “Thanks for doing your part to keep the art of cross stitch/quilting alive and kickin,’” she wrote.

My great-grandmother made this beauty! Thanks for doing your part to keep the art of cross stitch/quilting alive and kickin’ 👊🏻 #RitasQuiltpic.twitter.com/nGHhMWLJWX — Sarah Caldwell (@CaldwellSarahB) October 24, 2019