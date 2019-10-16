Unique Gifts That Will Impress The Foodie In Your Life

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. If they say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach then your wallet’s going to take quite the hit this week. To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we’ve compiled a list of unique — but very useful — gifts you can feel confident wrapping up for that special foodie in your life. Personalized cheese board

Etsy

This is a great gift for couples on their wedding day, or for a relative’s birthday. A perfect way to say “I love you just as much as I love cheese.” Get it here for $82.55. Ramen pin

Etsy

A soft enamel pin with a butterfly clasp in the back. For those who have noods on the brain. Get it here for $12.99. “I’m just here for the food” shirt

Etsy

For that friend who always tells it like it is. Get it here for $30.35. Crispy crust pizza maker

Hudson's Bay

Not all of us can afford the luxury of a brick oven. This appliance heats the thick pizza stone to 662 degrees, cooking a 12-inch round pizza in as little as 6 minutes. Get it here on sale for $172.49. Cookie spoon

The Grommet

No one wants to get their fingers all messy. Sophisticated adults dip their Oreos in milk with a dipper. This one here comes in a set of four in three different colours: red, green or blue. Get it here for $11.95. Nachosaurus chip holder

Urban Outfitters

For that friend in your Fantasy Football league who would use an upgrade. Get it here for $18. Sriracha sauce keychain

Amazon

For that friend who somehow has 150 packets of hot sauce in their car. Get it here for $17.98.﻿ Casabella guac-lock container

Amazon

There’s nothing more heartbreaking than a spoiled avocado. This container is designed to prevent browning, keeping guacamole fresher for longer. Get it here for $25. Cookie notepad

Etsy

Many customers say this Oreo notepad actually smells like chocolate. Get it here for $13.74. Bagel print

Etsy

Now here’s something that will liven up any kitchen wall. Get it here for $26. Marble wine chiller

Linen Chest

Keep wine perfectly chilled for hours with this all-natural cork and marble wine chiller. When the bottle’s gone, it doubles as a flower vase. Get it here for $39.95. Pizza saver bag set

Urban Outfitters

These BPA-free plastic bags sure beats trying to stuff an entire 16-inch pizza box in a tiny fridge. Comes in a set of 12 resealable pizza-shaped bags for anyone who has Domino’s on speed dial. Get it here for $10. Collapsible stainless drinking straws

Amazon