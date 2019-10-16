Unique Gifts That Will Impress The Foodie In Your Life

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
If they say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach then your wallet’s going to take quite the hit this week. To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we’ve compiled a list of unique — but very useful — gifts you can feel confident wrapping up for that special foodie in your life.
Personalized cheese board
This is a great gift for couples on their wedding day, or for a relative’s birthday. A perfect way to say “I love you just as much as I love cheese.”
Ramen pin
A soft enamel pin with a butterfly clasp in the back. For those who have noods on the brain.
“I’m just here for the food” shirt
For that friend who always tells it like it is.
Crispy crust pizza maker
Not all of us can afford the luxury of a brick oven. This appliance heats the thick pizza stone to 662 degrees, cooking a 12-inch round pizza in as little as 6 minutes.
Get it here on sale for $172.49.
Cookie spoon
No one wants to get their fingers all messy. Sophisticated adults dip their Oreos in milk with a dipper. This one here comes in a set of four in three different colours: red, green or blue.
Nachosaurus chip holder
For that friend in your Fantasy Football league who would use an upgrade.
Sriracha sauce keychain
For that friend who somehow has 150 packets of hot sauce in their car.
Casabella guac-lock container
There’s nothing more heartbreaking than a spoiled avocado. This container is designed to prevent browning, keeping guacamole fresher for longer.
Cookie notepad
Many customers say this Oreo notepad actually smells like chocolate.
Bagel print
Now here’s something that will liven up any kitchen wall.
Marble wine chiller
Keep wine perfectly chilled for hours with this all-natural cork and marble wine chiller. When the bottle’s gone, it doubles as a flower vase.
Pizza saver bag set
These BPA-free plastic bags sure beats trying to stuff an entire 16-inch pizza box in a tiny fridge. Comes in a set of 12 resealable pizza-shaped bags for anyone who has Domino’s on speed dial.
Collapsible stainless drinking straws
Indulge in an iced coffee on the go without the guilt. These straws are eco-friendly and easily foldable to fit inside a carrying case.