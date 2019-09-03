Phil Noble/Getty Editorial The headstone of murdered toddler James Buger in Kirkdale cemetery in Fazakerley, Liverpool.

A media report that Britain is considering sending a child-murderer to Canada is false, the British Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

The news coverage prompted Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to tweet on Sunday that he found it “disturbing that this pedophile child killer might come to Canada.”

“As prime minister I won’t let him come here. Where does Trudeau stand?” Scheer’s tweet read. “Our country should not be a dumping ground for murderers, terrorists, and perverts.”

The Daily Star, a U.K. tabloid, cited unnamed sources in reporting that Jon Venables, who was 10 years old when he abducted and killed a toddler in 1993, would be sent to Canada because of the high cost of keeping his real identity a secret in Britain. Other British outlets followed suit, relying on the Daily Star’s original story.

WATCH: Should we stay or should we go now? Epic clash looms as Britain debates Brexit. Story continues below.