Fred Chartrand/THE CANADIAN PRESS Governor General Adrienne Clarkson presents the Governor General's Literary Award for poetry to George Elliott Clarke during a ceremony at Rideau Hall official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Wednesday, November 14, 2001.

REGINA — The University of Regina says it would be against its principles to cancel a lecture by a celebrated Canadian poet who has worked with a convicted killer of an Indigenous woman.

Richard Kleer, who is dean of the university’s faculty of arts, says George Elliott Clarke was invited to deliver the Woodrow Lloyd Lecture later this month.

Kleer says some have taken issue with the fact that Clarke has edited poetry by Stephen Brown, who changed his name from Steven Kummerfield.

Kummerfield was convicted of manslaughter in the 1995 death of Pamela George — a case that underscored racism Indigenous people face in Saskatchewan.