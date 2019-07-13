Will 'Unplanned''s Brand Of Anti-Abortion Activism Work In Canada?

Unplanned movie A scene from "Unplanned," which is playing in Canada for one

In a webinar with supporters earlier this month about the movie’s Canadian release, which can be viewed on Facebook, Abby Johnson, whose book inspired the movie, said she hopes the movie has an impact. “We are moving forward to start draining abortion facilities and hospitals in Canada of your abortion workers, and getting them on the path to healing and getting them into a relationship with Christ,” Johnson said. But overall, Arthur thinks it’s unlikely that the movie will sway very many people who don’t already oppose abortion. “I don’t think the anti-choice movement has the power to actually do much,” she said. “I’m more worried about the atmosphere being changed to the extent that suddenly it’s OK to discuss abortion rights with the idea that they can be challenged. “We’re past that in Canada — we’re way past that.” Canada might be more susceptible to a cultural rather than a political attack: expert Unlike in the U.S., the immediate goal for opponents of abortion in Canada probably isn’t to change the laws, says Jessica Shaw, a University of Calgary Social Work professor who serves on the board of directors for Women Help Women. What anti-abortion activists in Canada want to do is to change the culture. “There has been a shift in activism where anti-abortion activists are no longer trying to make abortion illegal, they’re trying to make abortion unthinkable,” she told HuffPost Canada. “That’s actually an important distinction, because when something is unthinkable, anyone who’s looking for an abortion or providing an abortion becomes a social deviant.”

Andrew Francis Wallace via Getty Images Progressive Conservative MPP for Niagara West-Glanbrook, Sam Oosterhoff, takes questions at Queen's Park. During an anti-abortion rally in Toronto, he said he wanted to make abortion "unthinkable."

Shaw’s major concern, she said, “is not so much about legal changes, but about the culture shift.” “Unthinkable” was the word used by Ontario MPP Sam Oosterhoff in May, when he attended an anti-abortion protest in Toronto, the city’s first-ever March for Life. “We pledge to fight to make abortion unthinkable in our lifetime,” he said. Two other Progressive Conservative Ontario MPPS, Christina Mitas and Will Bouma, were also at the rally. When the NDP questioned Ontario’s PC premier Doug Ford about his own views about abortion, he twice deferred to the energy minister, who responded by talking about the carbon tax. Watch: Doug Ford dodges abortion question by tapping minister to talk about the carbon tax. Story continues after video.

To Shaw, the word “unthinkable” implies “a cycle of stigma and shame, which ultimately leads to shifting social norms.” The changing face of Canada’s anti-abortion movement One of the ways the anti-abortion movement shifts social norms is by updating its messaging — something they’ve been doing quite a bit in the last few years. A Maclean’s piece from last fall profiled the changing face of Canada’s anti-abortion movement, which is deliberately trying to skew younger and more female. An article in Flare, too, detailed the movement’s adoption of feminist language, like describing their activities as “pro-woman.” The article cited people on both sides of the issue who pointed out that teens and twenty-somethings are increasingly flocking to the anti-abortion movement. Josie Luetke, community outreach coordinator for the anti-abortion group Campaign for Life Coalition, told the outlet that “there are definitely pro-life feminists who feel it’s patriarchal to say that in order for a woman to have a career or to pursue an education we need to kill children.”

That framing is “deceptive,” Arthur says — her experience of anti-abortion spaces is that they tend to skew “traditional, moralistic, paternalistic.” But she adds that in a strange way, that language is almost encouraging — it indicates that anti-choice activists understand that it’s “right” to be on the side of women. “They adopt this language so they can appear progressive,” she said. “It really speaks to the prestige and reputation of feminism, and of human rights.” A legal challenge seems unlikely for now In a statement, Arthur called the film’s stated goal of changing the law “a non-starter,” given that in Canada, “women and transgender people have a Charter right to abortion based on their rights to bodily autonomy and equality.” She does, however, worry that the movie could cause harm to abortion providers. In the months leading up to October’s federal election, as social issues like immigration take centre stage, it will be worth noting if — or how — candidates address abortion rights. Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, has said he would be willing to re-open the abortion debate. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has said he would not re-open the debate, but is still the preferred candidate of Right Now, a group that aims to elect anti-abortion politicians. (They ranked his “pro-life voting record” at 100 per cent.)