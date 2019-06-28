Unplanned A scene from the anti-abortion movie "Unplanned."

After a struggle to find distribution, the anti-abortion movie “Unplanned” will in fact be screened in mainstream Canadian movie theatres — but only in a few limited markets, and only for one week. Canada’s two biggest film distributors, Cineplex and Landmark, confirmed that they will screen the movie, which both film critics and women’s groups have called “propaganda.” Starting July 12, the movie will be shown in 14 of Cineplex’s 164 theatres, and in 10 of Landmark’s 44 theatres. “We of course understand and can appreciate the concerns some have expressed about this film,” Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange told HuffPost Canada. “We have a long legacy of not censoring content and our role as a film exhibitor is to provide our guests with movie choices. Ultimately, it is up to the public to decide whether or not they would like to see a particular film.”

Chris Wattie / Reuters A Cineplex representative said it's up to viewers whether they choose to see "Unplanned" or not.

Landmark is offering the option of people arranging private screenings if they live in a city where the movie won’t be showing. “Unplanned” will also be shown in a handful of independent cinemas, such as the Port Theatre in Cornwall, Ont. and the Burin Cinema in Burin, N.L. Medical experts have said that the movie, based on the memoir of a former Planned Parenthood employee who became an anti-abortion activist, is wildly unrealistic in its depiction of abortion as dangerous, and abortion providers as callous and money-hungry. The movie’s Canadian distributor Cinedicom had previously referred to the movie’s “major Canadian release.” And Grandin Media, a religious outlet based in Alberta, had originally reported that the movie would be screened in “100 to 200” Canadian theatres. But the fact that it will only be in 24 major theatres for a length of one week does not represent a failure, according to the president of Carmel Communications, the Catholic public relations firm representing the movie.