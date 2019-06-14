The University of Ottawa is investigating after a black student who had been skateboarding said he was stopped by campus security, carded, then handcuffed for two hours. The student, Jamal Boyce, shared a video to Twitter documenting the incident. In the video, members of campus security can be heard demanding that Boyce provide identification or leave the university grounds. “After letting them know that I didn’t have my wallet on me and trying to walk away they followed me, hit my phone to the ground as I tried to record, grabbed me and put me in handcuffs,” Boyce wrote on Twitter of the incident.

I was forced to sit on thr busiest campus toad in handcuffs for 2 hours. This was humiliating and messed up experience. @uOttawa security used their authority to harrass and demean me. Is this how students will be continued to be treated on campus @uOttawa? pic.twitter.com/hpW74ZevTe — Jamal (@Jamal_KB) June 13, 2019

Other students corroborated Boyce’s story on social media. “UOttawa security just stopped and carded a black man for skateboarding on campus,” UOttawa PhD student Christopher Kelly-Bisson wrote on Twitter. “Ottawa Police is now here and have him detained in the back of a cruiser. Worse of all, a white guy just skateboarded by & cops/security didn’t even look at him.”

@Jamal_KB I saw what happened. I can corroborate how you describe the situation. It was disgusting and sad to watch a fellow student be harassed by security. We hear you. Let us know if you need amplification or solidarity. — Christopher Kelly-Bisson (@FRMLandResearch) June 13, 2019

Carding refers to a police practice of targeted stopping and asking for identification from minority communities, often black men. Despite telling the officers he was a student on his way to his office and that he would stop skateboarding, Boyce was detained for over two hours before being released. He could not be reached for comment by HuffPost. Other incidents This is not the first time campus security at UOttawa have been accused of racial profiling. After Boyce shared the encounter on social media, other members of the UOttawa stepped forward to share their own experiences, pointing to systemic problems. UOttawa law professor Amir Attaran shared a video where a campus security officer entered his office after an apparent 9-11 call, and demanded a PhD student working with him produce identification.

After University of Ottawa campus security carded and arrested black student @Jamal_KB, I’m posting video of security forcing into my office and carding me and my black PhD student @bumblebrie. I complained, but nothing was done about it. #racism@uottawapic.twitter.com/23TxY8W9fa — Amir Attaran (@profamirattaran) June 14, 2019