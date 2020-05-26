UPS-Obsessed Toddler Has The Best Birthday Ever

No one will ever love anything as purely as toddlers love something totally random.

For Connor Winkler of Norfolk, Virginia, that fierce obsession is UPS, the courier service. So naturally, his parents got him a teeny UPS uniform for his second birthday.

“Connor talks about the ‘bwowwwn delillaly truck’ daily and we take walks to hopefully find one so we can wave,” his mom Jess wrote on Instagram.

But the outfit wasn’t the whole surprise.

UPS had clearly noticed the kiddo’s enthusiasm, and a delivery operator — masked, of course — showed up to present little Connor with balloons. He even let him climb onto his truck.

HuffPost Canada has asked Connor’s mom for a comment but so far she may be too busy celebrating the little guy’s birthday.

Spring birthdays are celebrated a little differently this year than others, what with the global pandemic and all. But it’s nice to see how much generosity and creativity went into getting wee Connor the best birthday he could hope for.