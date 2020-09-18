U.S.-Canada Border Closure Extended Until Oct. 21

Christinne Muschi via Getty Images A Canadian border agent stands in front of the U.S.-Canada border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Sept. 16.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the partial closure of the Canadian border with the United States is being extended another month to Oct. 21.

Crossings of the U.S.-Canada border have been largely restricted to trade goods, essential workers and citizens returning home since March, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Blair and his American counterpart, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, each tweeted the latest one-month extension of the closure agreement on Friday morning.