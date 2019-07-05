Drew Angerer via Getty Images Traders gather around a post as they wait for the start of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange, June 20 in New York City.

The U.S. created an unexpectedly large number of jobs in June, while Canadian wage growth accelerated sharply, according to reports Friday from the two countries’ statistical bureaus. Investors reacted to the news by running for cover, dumping stocks and driving down the indexes. Toronto’s S&P TSX index was down 115 points as of 11 am ET Friday, while New York’s Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 150 points in the first few hours of trading. So are traders basically now rooting against jobs? Well, not directly, but in effect, yes. Here’s why. Watch: Wall Street dips after strong jobs report. Story continues below.

Stock markets have become addicted to central bank policy. That is, the thing that moves stock prices more than anything else is what investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve or the Bank of Canada (or the European Central Bank or the Bank of Japan) to do with interest rates next. The generally accepted narrative is that it’s good for stocks when interest rates go down, because borrowing costs come down for businesses, so profit margins fatten. And rising interest rates are bad for business. So now let’s look at the jobs news. The U.S. added 224,000 jobs in June, a solid performance that put to rest some concerns about a fizzling job market. If the U.S. economy is growing strongly, then the odds of a central bank rate cut decrease. And it’s a rate cut that investors were hoping for, so today’s optimistic report sent stocks tumbling.

Same thing in Canada. June job growth was unimpressive (the country lost a net 2,200 jobs), and the jobless rate rose a notch to 5.5 per cent. But that’s still just 0.1 percentage points above the all-time low, and it follows a stellar run in the first half of this year that increased employment in the country by 248,000 jobs. Meanwhile, wage growth ― which had been conspicuously absent during this recent job boom ― seems to have made a comeback. According to economists at National Bank Financial, Canadian wages grew at an annual rate of 6.5 per cent in the first half of this year, well above the normal range in recent years. “Near record low unemployment, accelerating wages, and rebounding economic activity in (the second quarter of this year) do not argue for a BoC rate cut at this time,” NBF economist Matthieu Arseneau wrote in a client note. And in the view of investors, that’s the problem.

It will be a bad news is good news thing. J.J. Kinahan, TD Ameritrade