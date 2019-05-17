SAUL LOEB via Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen here signing the new North American trade agreement in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30, 2018.

OTTAWA —Canada’s year-long standoff with the Trump administration over punitive U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs is finally over, sources say, removing a key hurdle in efforts to ratify the new North American trade pact. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making an unscheduled, last-minute trip to Hamilton, Ont., which is Canada’s steel-manufacturing capital, where he’s expected to confirm the breakthrough at an event at steel giant Stelco with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Finance Minister Bill Morneau. Word of the agreement began to trickle out amid reports that U.S. negotiators had backed off long-standing demands for a hard limit on imports of Canadian steel and aluminum. The U.S. had imposed 25-per-cent and 10-per-cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. Late Friday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau wrapped up their third phone call in less than a week on the tariff dispute, including Canada’s decision to retaliate with more than $16 billion of its own punitive levies on American products.

PM @JustinTrudeau just spoke with @realDonaldTrump about Section 232 tariffs on #steel & #aluminum, & Canada’s retaliatory tariffs.



They also discussed China, uranium, & the new #NAFTA. — Cameron Ahmad (@CameronAhmad) May 17, 2019

“The two leaders discussed the United States’ Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum and Canada’s retaliatory tariffs,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout of the call. They “also discussed relations with China, uranium, and the new NAFTA.” One year ago, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs on Canada, as well as Mexico, were necessary to prevent a flood of cheap Chinese steel into the U.S. through its NAFTA partner countries. Ross also said the U.S. was imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico because the trade talks were taking too long, even though they were ostensibly imposed under a section of U.S. trade law that gives the president that authority to do that to protect national security. Quotas were non-starter The Trudeau government has branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting, while Canada and Mexico say that it will be tough to ratify the new continental free trade agreement — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) — if they remain in place. Ottawa has also been working to demonstrate to Washington that it has taken steps to stem the flow of cheaper Chinese metals into the Canada. But Canada has stood firm with the U.S. on one key, related point: it has steadfastly refused to agree to quotas or other limits on its exports in order to get the tariffs lifted. Canadian sources have described the idea of a quota system as a non-starter and a concession that Canada was not prepared to make. Now, it appears Canadian negotiators have persuaded their U.S. counterparts to accept that position — paving the way for a compromise that could allow the Trump administration to holster one of its favourite new trade weapons, while claiming to have enlisted the help of an ally in its ongoing fight.

Dan Ujczo, a trade lawyer and Canada-U.S. specialist in Columbus, Ohio, said he believes the U.S. has “moved off of its demand for a hard quota, which is a key factor in the new optimism.” The discussions between the three countries have now moved to creating “enhanced monitoring/anti-circumvention measures” relating to non-North American steel imports. The three countries are also considering strict new rules of origin for steel and aluminum, said Ujczo. “Companies that rely on non-North American steel and aluminum in their NAFTA/USMCA region supply chains are highly likely to be impacted by these discussions,” he said. “While companies may celebrate a top-line without a hard quota, the devilment will be in the details.”

But Ujczo said caution is warranted before getting too excited: “Trump has not approved any of the proposals. As previously reported, the U.S. and Mexico were near resolution of the Section 232 tariffs in November 2018 only to have the president reject the deal.” Canadian officials are “encouraged” by a pair of conversations in the past week between Trump and Trudeau, as well as Wednesday’s Washington meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trump trade czar Robert Lighthizer. But sources say that after so many false starts about the possible lifting of tariffs, nothing is certain until it actually happens. Watch: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hinted on Wednesday that a deal was near on North American metal tariffs. Story continues below.