U.S. Capitol Evacuated As Rioters Storm Building

Julio Cortez/ASSOCIATED PRESS Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, aggressively breaching the legislative chambers in an effort to derail the joint congressional session where the 2020 election results were to be formally certified.

Capitol office buildings were evacuated, members of Congress sheltered in place, and the Capitol went on lockdown as Trump-supporting extremists clashed with law enforcement officials protecting the seat of the United States government.

Over the course of a chaotic and at times surreal afternoon, protesters made their way through barricades, scaled walls, broke windows and entered legislators’ empty personal offices, many of them yelling about the false conspiracy theory that Trump rightfully won the 2020 election. The president had held a rally on the National Mall earlier that day, where he repeated to a crowd of supporters the lie that President-elect Joe Biden stole his victory in November.

Many politicians, members of the press and international leaders reacted with horror and incredulity to images from the Capitol. Trump eventually ordered the National Guard to the scene, and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew to start at 6 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. Thursday.

In a video message posted to Twitter late in the afternoon, Trump urged the protesters to “go home in peace,” though he again repeated the lie that the election was stolen. “We love you,” the president told the rioters in the video. “You’re very special.”