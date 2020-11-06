The United States presidential election is down to the wire, as attention turns to the key swing states that will decide the winner. Arizona’s Maricopa County is now a weapon in everyone’s geography trivia arsenal. Georgia is on all of our minds. And we can’t help but wonder what’s taking Nevada so dang long to count.

In Philadelphia in particular, residents are preparing for the impact their city could have on the results. Once the state of Pennsylvania is called — which could come any time now — we’ll know who if former vice-president Joe Biden, who leads there, will secure its 20 electoral votes and, subsequently, win the election.

While Biden has several paths to victory through the swing states, Pennsylvania (and by extension Philly) is looking more and more likely to decide it on Friday. Throughout Thursday and Friday as Philly votes rolled in, U.S. President Donald Trump’s lead in the state began to shrink, eventually flipping to favour Biden early Friday.

And the city is going wild.