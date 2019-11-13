The first public hearings in the U.S. House impeachment inquiry kick off Wednesday morning.

William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and U.S. State Department official George Kent are the first to speak publicly on their knowledge of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, will appear at a similar hearing Friday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), will direct the questioning at Wednesday’s hearing.

Read live updates from the impeachment hearing: