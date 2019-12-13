After weeks of momentous congressional hearings, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee voted Friday to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump, sending the two articles of impeachment to the full House, where Trump would become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The House floor vote would come before lawmakers adjourn for the holidays this month, setting up a Senate trial in January.

Friday’s party-line committee vote, 23-17, had been postponed from Thursday, when committee members debated late into the night on the second day of markup hearings. Republicans dragged out the hearing with the introduction of long-shot amendments to the two articles of impeachment, unveiled by House Democrats Tuesday.

In them, U.S. lawmakers said Trump abused his power when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and obstructed the congressional investigation into the matter by directing White House officials not to testify and withhold relevant documents.