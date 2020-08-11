Over Half Of Americans Oppose Trump's Aluminum Tariffs, Survey Suggests

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington.

OTTAWA — A new opinion survey suggests Donald Trump’s recent decision to slap a tariff on Canadian raw aluminum is garnering poor reviews on both sides of the border. In a web survey conducted by polling firm Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, 58 per cent of American respondents said they disagreed with the 10 per cent import tax. In what comes as less of a surprise, 90 per cent of Canadians who took part in the survey objected to the White House’s tariff. The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans, 18 or older, who were recruited from an online panel. Since polls created from internet panels are not random samples, the survey cannot be assigned a margin of error. The polling firm says that using data from the 2016 census, results were weighted according to age, gender, language spoken, region, level of education and presence of children in the household in order to ensure a representative sample of the population.

Trump announced last week he was reimposing a tax on Canadian raw aluminum because Canada had broken a promise not to flood the U.S. market with the product. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland vehemently denied the dumping claim and said Canada would soon retaliate with $3.6 billion in tariffs on American items that contain aluminum. “In imposing these tariffs, the United States has taken the absurd decision to harm its own people at a time its economy is suffering the deepest crisis since the Great Depression,” she said. “Any American who buys a can of beer or a soda or a car or a bike will suffer.” The comments might help explain why 28 per cent of Americans surveyed said they somewhat disagreed with Trump’s move, while 30 per cent said they totally disagreed. Jean-Marc Leger, president of the survey firm, suggested the numbers reflect a lack of a clear rationale for the action by the mercurial U.S. president. “Why the 10 per cent? Why at this moment?” he said. “It looks like another impulsive decision.” WATCH: U.S. Aluminum Tariffs ‘Ludicrous,’ Freeland Says. Story continues below.