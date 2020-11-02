Prostock-Studio via Getty Images

It’s happening! Holiday season just around the corner and we can already feel it. Even though it looks a little different this year, there is no escaping the festive atmosphere filled with music and intimate gatherings with close loved ones.

We simply can’t hide that childlike excitement we feel when this time of year starts knocking. And whether we like to admit it or not, there is one aspect of the season that we really truly get excited about: Holiday shopping.

Cue: The AIR MILES Reward Program. Here to put some pep in your holiday shopping experience, AIR MILES opens up a world of rewarding opportunities. Whether you’re getting your hands on the latest tech, filling up your closet with this season’s most comfortable work-from-home looks, or booking an awesome staycay to surprise your SO, AIR MILES has got you covered with Partners like Amazon, Sephora, Indigo, Hudson’s Bay, and more.

In partnership with AIR MILES, we’ve highlighted some of the best ways you can buy gifts from the comfort of your home through airmilesshops.ca and earn Miles while checking off everyone on your list.

Get More Miles For Every Purchase

Getting more Miles with every purchase is definitely a rewarding experience. You go about your normal purchases, knowing in the back of your mind that you just got more Miles just for getting things you needed anyway! But did you know there are ways to pile up those rewards even faster?

Throughout November and December, AIR MILES Partners like Amazon, Sephora, Indigo, and Hudson’s Bay will be offering great deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So if you’re looking to get holiday gifts for your “Nice List”, or waiting for the right time to refuel on gas and groceries, keep an eye out for the Partner offers to maximize the amount of Bonus Miles you can get!

Bonus Miles And Special Events

Throughout the season, AIR MILES will be holding a series of special events that can multiply the amount of Miles that Collectors get on every purchase! Stay tuned for incredible bonus offers during November and December through airmilesshops.ca or by downloading the AIR MILES app on iOS or Android devices.

Mark your calendars and check the site during the following days to see what promotions you can participate in!

Flash Sale: November 7th

Pre-Black Friday: November 23rd

Black Friday: November 27th

Cyber Monday: November 30th

Cyber Week: December 1st

Use Miles To Get You Further

So you’ve gone ahead and collected more Miles for your purchases, and now it’s time to get rewarded. Miles can get you further this holiday season with a fantastic range of offers available through Partners and on the AIR MILES Merchandise Rewards catalogue. With weekly deals and sensational discounts, you’ll be breezing through your shopping list and saving big!

And don’t forget about Cash Miles, which help get you many everyday holiday essentials for free! You can use 95 Cash Miles to get $10 towards your purchases instantly in-store or get eVouchers online, good any time! This could take a load off the grocery bill if you’re hosting a holiday dinner with your bubble this year. Even though the holidays are looking different this year than in years past, AIR MILES continues to provide Canadians with ways to get rewarded every day.