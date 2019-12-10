OTTAWA — The United States and Mexico have confirmed an agreement has been reached on a new North American free trade deal. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Washington Tuesday that congressional Democrats were supportive of the changes, which paves the way for implementing legislation to finally be tabled in U.S. Congress. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in his daily news conference in that representatives from Canada, the United States and Mexico would sign the deal in the Mexico City. Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will represent Canada. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was originally signed by the three countries last year, but U.S. ratification has been stalled for months as congressional Democrats and organized labour bickered with Mexico over labour rights as well as the deal’s treatment of steel and aluminum.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said little as he arrived for a weekly cabinet meeting in Ottawa. “We are working very hard,” he said in French, when asked if there was an agreement. The new breakthrough follows U.S. labour unions approving Mexico’s proposal to phase-in a tighter definition of what constitutes North American steel as some concessions on enforcing the agreement’s provisions on labour in the Mexican auto sector. AFL-CIO labour federal president Richard Trumka said in a statement that working people were responsible vastly improving the deal from the original flawed proposal. “For the first time, there truly will be enforceable labour standards — including a process that allows for the inspections of factories and facilities that are not living up to their obligations,” he said. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “victory for the American worker.” “This is a day we’ve all been working to and working for,” she said.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, gestures during a news conference in Washington, D.C., where she announced an agreement to the new North American free trade pact.