Freeland Returns To Washington To Get U.S. To Make A Move On USMCA

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN via Getty Images Chrystia Freeland speaks during a joint press conference at the National Arts Centre on Aug. 22, 2019, in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is headed to Washington for North American trade talks with another deadline looming. Officials from the continent’s three countries have been holding talks aimed at speeding the ratification of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Privy Council Office said in a statement that Freeland would be meeting her American and Mexican counterparts, Robert Lighthizer, the Trump administration’s trade czar, and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s undersecretary for North America on Wednesday. Freeland, who is the lead minister for the renegotiation of North American Free Trade Agreement, started her day with a federal cabinet meeting in the Ottawa area. Watch: Trump accuses Pelosi of holding up North American trade pact. Story continues below video.

Canadian government officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said Canada’s acting ambassador Kirsten Hillman and chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul were representing Canada in talks earlier in the day. Officials say Freeland has spoken on the phone with Lighthizer both Tuesday and Wednesday. Mexico is the only country to legally approve the deal, while Canada is waiting on the U.S. Congress to make its first move towards ratification. The American Thanksgiving holiday was seen by many as the last reasonable opportunity for U.S. lawmakers to practically dispatch with USMCA amid the broader impeachment drama engulfing President Donald Trump and the looming political shift ahead of the November 2020 presidential election.