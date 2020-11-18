If you bought an ultraviolet (UV) light or wand thinking it will disinfect and protect against COVID-19, stop using it immediately because it could be doing more harm than good.

Health Canada issued an advisory Wednesday warning against the purchase of COVID-19-fighting UV lights and wands because it says the devices can actually negatively impact your skin and eyes.

Many of the products specifically use UVC light, a dangerous form of UV radiation.

“UVC is an extremely dangerous form of UV radiation and, although it can destroy some germs on non-porous surfaces, if used on the skin, there is a risk that it can cause harm or injury,” the release from Health Canada reads.

