Canada's Apartment Vacancy Rate Hits Lowest Level In 18 Years

OTTAWA ― Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says rental apartment vacancy rates last year hit their lowest level since 2002 after a third consecutive year of declines.

The federal housing agency says the national vacancy rate for purpose built apartments was at 2.2 per cent, down from 2.4 per cent in 2018 for all bedroom types. The vacancy rate in condo rentals was at one per cent, down from 1.4 per cent.

Vancouver’s dedicated rental vacancy rate was 1.1 per cent, Toronto and Montreal were at 1.5 per cent, and Halifax was one per cent, while vacancy rates for condos were 0.3 per cent in Vancouver and 0.8 per cent in Toronto.