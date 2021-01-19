Orchidpoet via Getty Images

A new report says Toronto’s rental apartment vacancy rate hit a record high in the fourth quarter of last year. Urbanation said Monday its survey of newer purpose-built rental apartment projects that have been completed in the city of Toronto since 2005 reported a vacancy rate of 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, up from 1.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. The consulting firm said the rate is a 50-year high when looking at Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. survey data for Toronto back to 1971. Watch: Why home prices are expected to keep rising. Story continues below.

“I think these results speak to how drastically the (COVID-19) pandemic altered the rental market in Toronto,” said Shaun Hildebrand, president of Urbanation. “Demand was lost due to increased population inflows out the city. We had low immigration, high unemployment, a sharp reduction in the number of post-secondary students. And at the same time, last year, in 2020, we completed a record number of new condominiums.” Urbanation’s report said the overall vacancy rate for the Greater Toronto Area was 4.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 1.0 per cent a year earlier, as vacancy rates in the 905 region of the Greater Toronto Area rose to 2.0 per cent for the quarter compared with 0.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. Average rents for purpose-built units that became available for rent in Toronto during the quarter fell 10 per cent on a year-over-year basis. The annual decline in average rents in the 905 region was 2.2 per cent.