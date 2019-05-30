Instagram/The Vulva Gallery An empowering message about vulvas is getting a lot of attention, which was helped by art by The Vulva Gallery.

The vulva and vagina don’t have the easiest go of things.

They’re bombarded with messages that female genitalia should smell and look a certain way (fruity, hairless, and petite, preferably). Then, many people push babies through them. Then, many of those people visit pelvic floor physiotherapists, because pushing that baby out has left them in pain, or with incontinence issues, or unable to wear pants because of some combo of those first two things.

So, please, moms, when you let a health professional take a look under the hood, can you stop apologizing on behalf of your vulva?

“I’m heartbroken by the number of times I hear people with vaginas say, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t shave’ or otherwise apologize for how their vulvovaginal region looks or smells. I want to scream,” U.S. pelvic floor physiotherapist Kristin Phillips said in a Facebook post earlier in May that has since gone viral.

“You should never EVER feel like you have to apologize for your body. EVER. I’m here to tell you that your vulva and vagina are perfect just the way they are.”