Canadian Press/Instagram: @itsomv Dr. Jen Gunter debunked several science myths about vaginas in recent Twitter posts criticizing beauty brand Vagisil's line of products for teens.

Word to the wise: when Dr. Jen Gunter comes after your company’s junk science, listen to her.

The Canadian gynecologist known for debunking Gwenyth Paltrow’s Goop is now taking on Vagisil, calling out the brand’s new line of products for teens as “predatory” for profiting off of young people’s insecurities about how their vulvas smell.

Hey @vagisil going to call you out here for this predatory line of products aimed at teen girls. Why do you think teen vulvas need special cleaning? To be prepped for men? Because they are dirty. Anxiously awaiting your answer as are all my followers pic.twitter.com/oVQf5XBx71 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) February 5, 2021

As Gunter and gynecologists have told the public, many “feminine hygiene” products should go nowhere near vaginas; there’s no need to use anything for these internal body parts, even water.

They’re backed by research: A 2018 University of Guelph study found that people who used these products were up three times more likely to get a vaginal infection. Some respondents would then try to address their health problem with another product, leading to a vicious cycle.

As researcher Kieran O’Doherty told CTV News, vaginal ecosystems that have been disrupted may lead to someone developing a pelvic disease, cervical cancer, pregnancy problems, infertility, and various infections.

Vulvas, which are often inaccurately referred to as vaginas, need at most a light wash with a mild, perfume-free cleanser.

“It’s a vulva, not a creamsicle”

In case people needed it spelled out, Gunter spoke plainly, in one of her tweets, about the frozen dessert comparison:

It’s a vulva, not a creamsicle — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) February 7, 2021

She also didn’t mince words when explaining the risks that may occur should young people use the products according to their labels.

First of all @vagisil do you REALLY want teens to out this swill in their vaginas? You are literally marketing it as vaginal health. This will damage lactobacilli and mucus and increase the risk of STIs of exposed. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) February 5, 2021

Vaginal pH is controlled by the vaginal microbiome and @vagisil if anyone were to put your product in the vagina is would most certainly fuck up the vaginal microbiome. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) February 8, 2021

Why companies are selling “cigarettes for the vagina” to. teens

Without naming Gunter, Vagisil addressed the valid criticism of their OMV! products with a statement that claimed they did not intend to shame how young people’s vulvas or vaginas smell or look.

In response to today’s comments about OMV!, we want to reiterate the fact that we are in no way shaming women or vulvas/vaginas for how they look, smell, or anything else. We are here to support women when their personal preference is to use a wash, wipes, or any of our products. pic.twitter.com/qec2zbnuEq — Vagisil (@vagisil) February 5, 2021

However, many responses took issue with the company’s decision to silence dissenting voices by closing comments on OMV!’s Instagram account and called them out for not acting with cisgender girls’ health in mind.

You’ve closed comment on both your vagisil and OMV IG accounts. If you can’t handle the feedback and show you’re not listening, you don’t have girl or women’s best interests at heart. Please sit with that. — Jennifer Lincoln, MD, IBCLC (@DrJenLincoln) February 8, 2021

“The Vagina Bible” author and women’s health advocate has long called out the patriarchal messaging that cisgender girls and teens who menstruate get from companies that profit from products related to body shame.

“There is money in vaginal shame” Dr. Jen Gunter, 2019@vagisil, we know! pic.twitter.com/WA4uevnWAW — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) February 6, 2021

Gunter and other medical professionals won’t stop urging retailers to drop wellness products that could potentially hurt youth.

But at least the furor has had some positive outcomes: Parents told Gunter that her Vagisil callouts led them to have candid conversations with their teenagers about their bodies and disinformation.

Thanks to @DrJenGunter bringing this to my attention, I had a nice little chat with my teen girl to teach her that ANY product, including this @vagisil bullshart, that sells itself on the idea that a woman's natural body functions are dirty is misogynistic at its core. — Shannon (@ShannonInSEA) February 8, 2021

After all, as Gunter told HuffPost UK, cisgender boys aren’t targeted by companies like Vagisil for how funky their private parts are.

“When they have these smells — these piña colada or tropical smells or whatever the hell smell they’re trying to place on your body part— it’s perpetuating the idea that there’s a problem with your normal, human smell,” she said. “Because, what, scrotum smells like puppy paws? It doesn’t.”