Valentine's Day Desserts To Break Out After The Kids Go To Bed

We all know the best part of Valentine’s Day is the food.
We also know that not all of us are trained chefs who have hours and hours to spend perfecting buttercream frosting.
When it comes to Valentine’s Day food, the most important part is finding something you like that’s actually manageable to make. Anything with chocolate and/or strawberries is a natural fit, but really, anything you’re in the mood to eat works.
Here are some options for Valentine’s Day desserts. But if all else fails, don’t be afraid to hit up the pharmacy and pick up a big bag of Lindor chocolate. We won’t tell.
White chocolate-covered strawberries
Effort level: Super-easy
Total time: An hour-and-a-half
These look really fancy, but they actually aren’t that complicated to make. And if the design is more work than you’re willing to do, just ignore that part and dip the strawberries in the chocolate. Done.
Get the recipe at Southern Living
Prosecco grapes
Effort level: Super-easy
Total time: One hour and ten minutes
Soak grapes in vodka and prosecco, coat them in sugar, and enjoy. Easy peasy.
Get the recipe from Delish
Marbled red velvet cheesecake brownies
Effort level: Medium
Total time: 55 minutes
Red velvet + chocolate + heart shaped. What else do you need on Valentine’s Day?!?
Get the recipe at The Novice Chef
Chocolate caramel cream pie
Effort level: Medium
Total time: One hour
The filling is no-bake, and the topping is plain whipped cream. You can also make it easy by using store-bought caramel sauce or crust.
Linzer cookies
Effort level: Medium
Total time: One hour and 15 minutes
Sure, these are Christmas cookies, but no one has to know that.
Heart-shaped cherry hand pies
Effort level: Worth the extra time
Total time: 3 hours
These are essentially a more elaborate take on the Linzer cookie. Yes, they take a little more time, but you have to admit the little heart shapes are ridiculously adorable.
Strawberry slab pie
Effort level: Worth the extra time
Total time: Two-and-a-half hours
If you want a very pretty dish that makes strawberries the star, this is for you. You can modify the effort level by buying your own pie crust.
Three-ingredient chocolate mousse
Effort level: Easy
Total time: 10 minutes
Mix chocolate with marshmallows, stir in cream, and refrigerate. That’s literally the recipe.
Get the recipe at Good Housekeeping
Mocha truffle bars
Effort level: Worth the extra effort
Total time: An hour-and-a-half
Yes, this one involves making a crust, a filling, and a ganache. But the crust is made of Oreos. What else could you need?!
Mini strawberry Eton mess
Effort level: Easy
Total time: One hour
Yes, this is traditionally a summer recipe, but no one likes to stick to boring rules.
Get the recipe at Epicurious
No-bake cheesecake with raspberry sauce
Effort level: Medium
Total time: One hour
Making cheesecake in individual servings is a genius move, because then you don’t have to share!
Get the recipe at Little Spice Jar
Flourless chocolate cake
Effort level: Medium
Total time: An hour-and-a-half
This one has espresso powder and cocoa powder and chocolate ganache.
Strawberry rhubarb shortbread bars
Effort level: Medium
Total time: An hour-and-a-half
Rhubarb is highly underrated at all times of the year, but it’s an especially inspired choice for V-Day.
