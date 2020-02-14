Valentine's Day Desserts To Break Out After The Kids Go To Bed

DebbiSmirnoff via Getty Images TBH, all we want for Valentine's Day is a boat load of chocolate.

We all know the best part of Valentine’s Day is the food.

We also know that not all of us are trained chefs who have hours and hours to spend perfecting buttercream frosting.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day food, the most important part is finding something you like that’s actually manageable to make. Anything with chocolate and/or strawberries is a natural fit, but really, anything you’re in the mood to eat works.

Here are some options for Valentine’s Day desserts. But if all else fails, don’t be afraid to hit up the pharmacy and pick up a big bag of Lindor chocolate. We won’t tell.

White chocolate-covered strawberries

Effort level: Super-easy

Total time: An hour-and-a-half

These look really fancy, but they actually aren’t that complicated to make. And if the design is more work than you’re willing to do, just ignore that part and dip the strawberries in the chocolate. Done.

Get the recipe at Southern Living

Prosecco grapes

Effort level: Super-easy

Total time: One hour and ten minutes

Soak grapes in vodka and prosecco, coat them in sugar, and enjoy. Easy peasy.

Get the recipe from Delish

Marbled red velvet cheesecake brownies

Effort level: Medium

Total time: 55 minutes

Red velvet + chocolate + heart shaped. What else do you need on Valentine’s Day?!?

Get the recipe at The Novice Chef

Chocolate caramel cream pie

Effort level: Medium

Total time: One hour

The filling is no-bake, and the topping is plain whipped cream. You can also make it easy by using store-bought caramel sauce or crust.

Get the recipe at Country Living

Linzer cookies

Effort level: Medium

Total time: One hour and 15 minutes

Sure, these are Christmas cookies, but no one has to know that.

Get the recipe at Delish

Heart-shaped cherry hand pies

Effort level: Worth the extra time

Total time: 3 hours

These are essentially a more elaborate take on the Linzer cookie. Yes, they take a little more time, but you have to admit the little heart shapes are ridiculously adorable.

Get the recipe at Country Living

Strawberry slab pie

Effort level: Worth the extra time

Total time: Two-and-a-half hours

If you want a very pretty dish that makes strawberries the star, this is for you. You can modify the effort level by buying your own pie crust.

Get the recipe at Country Living

Three-ingredient chocolate mousse

margouillatphotos via Getty Images Be mine, chocolate mousse.

Effort level: Easy

Total time: 10 minutes

Mix chocolate with marshmallows, stir in cream, and refrigerate. That’s literally the recipe.

Get the recipe at Good Housekeeping

Mocha truffle bars

Effort level: Worth the extra effort

Total time: An hour-and-a-half

Yes, this one involves making a crust, a filling, and a ganache. But the crust is made of Oreos. What else could you need?!

Get the recipe at Delish

Mini strawberry Eton mess

lily_rochha via Getty Images

Effort level: Easy

Total time: One hour

Yes, this is traditionally a summer recipe, but no one likes to stick to boring rules.

Get the recipe at Epicurious

No-bake cheesecake with raspberry sauce

Effort level: Medium

Total time: One hour

Making cheesecake in individual servings is a genius move, because then you don’t have to share!

Get the recipe at Little Spice Jar

Flourless chocolate cake

Trendy_Rowdy via Getty Images

Effort level: Medium

Total time: An hour-and-a-half

This one has espresso powder and cocoa powder and chocolate ganache.

Get the recipe at Delish

Strawberry rhubarb shortbread bars

Effort level: Medium

Total time: An hour-and-a-half

Rhubarb is highly underrated at all times of the year, but it’s an especially inspired choice for V-Day.

Get the recipe at Country Living