Canadian Gifts That Are Perfect For A Pandemic Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day is a little different from previous years. The pandemic means no weekends away, no fancy meals out, no concert or sports event tickets.

But celebrating at home doesn’t have to be boring. You can still decorate, make a nice dinner, put on your best mood lighting and give your husband/wife/boyfriend/girlfriend/partner/best friend a thoughtful gift that celebrates the holiday in a sweet, special way.

Here are our suggestions for Canadian-made gifts for this year’s pandemic Valentine’s Day.

Thematic cards ($5)

Because let’s be honest, this is the compliment we’re all hoping for. Get it at I’ll Know It When I See It.

The cosiest slippers ($40)

Their feet will thank you! Get them at The Bay.

Jenny Bird earrings ($110)

Seen head-on, these are sophisticated, polished gold rectangles — but from the side, they’re modern, sculptural hearts. Perfect for the person who feels deeply but doesn’t want to wear their heart on their sleeve (or ear). Get them at Jenny Bird.

Shaving kit ($50)

This kit includes shaving cream, brush, aftershave and a travel bag, all made from natural ingredients. Get it at Cocoon Apothecary.

How to Pronounce Knife by Souvankham Thammavongsa ($15)

If you’re looking for a book to curl up on the couch with, check out this short story collection by Canadian author Souvankham Thammavongsa. It won last year’s Giller Prize and has been heralded as one of the best books of the year by the New York Times, Salon, Vanity Fair and Vogue, among others. Get it at your local bookstore.

Cocktail classes

If your beloved is a fan of fancy drinks, check out virtual cocktail classes in your area. A lot of bars are doing them to offset pandemic losses — just search your area and “cocktail classes.” ― add a link?

Customized portrait ($35-$60)

Why buy generic wall art when you can customize? Choose from a variety of styles and make specific choices to best honour the giftee. Get it at Stay Home Club.

Hooded romper ($135)

Go ahead and find a comfier stay-at-home outfit than this one. We dare you. Get it at Smash + Tess.

Wine delivery ($119-$235/month)

Wine from Canadian vineyards that usually don’t sell to big liquor stores, delivered right to your doorstep once a month. What’s not to love? Get it at at Vinnified.

Textured candle ($30)

Available in white or green, for the Valentine who’s over red and pink. Get it at Crying Out Loud.

Map puzzle ($40)

*Joni Mitchell voice* “I drew a map of Canada, ohhhhh Canada.” Well, OK, not drew, but close enough. Get the puzzles of Canadian water currents or of the great lakes for $40 at Kid Icarus.

Céla exfoliation scrub ($46)

Because staying home doesn’t mean you aren’t being luxurious! Get it at Céla.

Engraved ceramic cup ($38)

For a handmade, one-of-a-kind household. Get them at Chic & Basta.

Mary Young bra ($84)

If you’re shopping for someone who’s choosing to wear a bra these days, make it one that’s both comfy and sexy. Get it at Mary Young.

Rcboisjoli mug ($40)