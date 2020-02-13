So, essentially: don’t be like me. Un-complicate your life. If you’re someone at all prone to feeling Valentine’s Day angst, of any variety, just stay off social media — especially Insta.

If you’re slightly insecure about any aspect of yourself or your relationship, or know that there’s even a remote chance that insecurity about yourself or your relationship may creep into your life, just stay off Instagram.

Whether you’re happily or unhappily single, happily or unhappily coupled, or in one of those confusing, “I’m not sure what’s going on” scenarios, it’s just the safer choice.

Heavy internet use has been linked to depression, and according to a 2017 study, Instagram is the worst social media platform for young people’s mental health.

Part of what got it those low marks was its tendency to cause “fear of missing out” and its link to anxiety. Seeing other people’s highly curated highlights of the best parts of their lives can set unrealistic expectations and cause people to feel inadequate, the study’s authors said.

Most people’s accounts of how great their lives are, are both an exaggeration and incomplete. The small and specific bit that people choose to share is basically constructed to make us feel bad, Princeton University psychologist Susan Fiske told Psychology Today.

