'Cages' For Moms? Vancouver Airport's Breastfeeding Pods Stir Debate

Robert Alexander via Getty Images Vancouver International Airport just added a new breastfeeding pod (like this one at New York's John F. Kennedy's International Airport) to its U.S. terminal.

In an effort to provide mothers with a clean and safe area to breastfeed, Vancouver International Airport is testing out a free nursing pod in one of its terminals — and, unsurprisingly, everyone is divided on the matter. Public breastfeeding has been a hot topic of discussion since … well … since forever. Between the dirty looks and the vicious shaming and the inevitable feelings of guilt, you’d never guess all the commotion was over feeding a kid (who, it should be stressed, doesn’t exactly decide when to get hungry). A version of this debate has been transposed onto the Vancouver airport’s new test initiative — a 50-square-foot pod equipped with two benches, a charging outlet, a USB port, a mirror, a shelf, a coat hook, ceiling vents, a light, and an exhaust fan.

Heads up travelling parents! @yvrairport is doing a test run of a free nursing pod for feeding and pumping. It’s 50 sq. ft., w/benches, charging outlet, USB port, shelf, mirror, coat hook, ceiling vents, an exhaust fan and lights. It's post-security near gate 77 in US departures. pic.twitter.com/XlB20ksvqK — Sonia Aslam (@SoniaSAslam) August 6, 2019

Parents are able to enter the pod by using the free “Mamava” mobile app, or by talking to the airport operations centre. (Mamava is the company that creates the pods.) Sounds great, right? Well, there are a lot of mixed feelings, and they stem from the thought that these pods send a message that moms who breastfeed should do so out of sight, rather than having the freedom to nurse wherever is most convenient. WATCH: Go inside a breastfeeding pod. Story continues below.

Many people on social media have taken issue with the idea that moms should be “hidden in a cage as opposed to doing what is natural in public.”

Way To send the message that nursing mom should be hidden in a cage as opposed to doing what is natural in public #disgusting — Lori bell (@Lori123bell) August 6, 2019

I like the initiative, but we should all agree that breastfeeding is a natural thing and stop hiding it; it is a MOM feeding his CHILD, not an R rated movie... — CRISS 🏳️‍🌈✌🏻 (@crisspons) August 6, 2019

This is a nice option. I breastfeed wherever the baby wants, but there are times I feel the need for some privacy too. My kids can handle noise but sometimes they can't relax unless it totally silent around them. — JemE (@604Readings) August 6, 2019

The new pods, though, are not a replacement of the option to breastfeed anywhere, but were implemented as a matter of convenience. “We’ve introduced this pod as an option for any parents or families who wish to nurse their children in private,” a communications specialist from Vancouver International Airport told HuffPost Canada. “We welcome passengers to nurse their children wherever they feel comfortable in the airport.”

Me and my wife used these in the states. They were amazing. Spacious. Felt cleaner than a greasy airport gate. Can't believe there are complaints. — Ryan Verhelst (@ryanverhelst) August 7, 2019

Some parents have noted that, while they do typically breastfeed wherever they want, there are times the privacy is better both for them and for the baby. “My kids can handle noise but sometimes they can’t relax unless [it’s] totally silent around them,” one user said on Twitter. Others who have experience with Mamava pods have noted their benefits: “Me and my wife used these [pods] in the States,” one man said on Twitter. “They were amazing. Spacious. Felt cleaner than a greasy airport gate. Can’t believe there are complaints.” Vancouver is not the only Canadian airport with this feature. Toronto’s Pearson Airport also has two of its own Mamava nursing pods in Terminals 1 and 3, as well as family nursing rooms.

Speaking of travelling with kids, spotted this private nursing/pumping pod at Pearson the other day.



Cool idea, esp since it’s gross to nurse/pump in the washroom. pic.twitter.com/PvbkObizog — E. Goodyear-Grant (@eplusgg) April 26, 2019