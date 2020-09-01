Robert Giroux via Getty Images Visitors interact with beluga whales at the Vancouver Aquarium February 17, 2009 in Vancouver, B.C.

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Aquarium is closing to the public, putting its programming on pause while it attempts to recover from the financial devastation of COVID-19.

Ocean Wise, the non-profit organization that operates the aquarium, says in a news release the decision was made in response to one of the most financially challenging times in its 64-year history.

It says ticket sales have declined almost 80 per cent and visitor restrictions are expected to continue well into next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization’s board of directors said Monday it will use the time to focus on transforming to a new model that is both financially viable and accelerates its mission of conservation.

Ocean Wise says it will close Sept. 7 and all animals on site will continue to receive care from 75 specialized staff.

The organization says 209 full-time, part-time and casual positions will be eliminated.